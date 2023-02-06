Biophytis’ (BPTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTSGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Biophytis Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BPTS stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Biophytis has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

About Biophytis

(Get Rating)

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.