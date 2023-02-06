Biophytis’ (BPTS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Biophytis Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of BPTS stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Biophytis has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.75.
About Biophytis
