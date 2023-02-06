Head-To-Head Review: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) vs. Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Morningstar has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 6.66% 15.90% 6.54% Blue Owl Capital -0.86% 11.99% 8.12%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Owl Capital 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Morningstar and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $14.68, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Morningstar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Morningstar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Morningstar pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital pays out -1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Morningstar has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Blue Owl Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morningstar and Blue Owl Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.70 billion 6.20 $193.30 million $2.85 87.15 Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 22.08 -$376.17 million ($0.04) -326.00

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Morningstar beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.