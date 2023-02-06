Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.62.
Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 121.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bitfarms
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitfarms (BITF)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.