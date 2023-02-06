Critical Survey: Investview (INVU) vs. Its Rivals

Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Investview to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investview and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investview N/A N/A -0.03 Investview Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,075.72

Investview’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Investview. Investview is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investview 0 0 0 0 N/A Investview Competitors 738 3828 5960 100 2.51

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Investview and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Investview’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investview has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Investview shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Investview shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Investview and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investview N/A N/A N/A Investview Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Summary

Investview rivals beat Investview on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Investview Company Profile

InvestView, Inc. is a financial technology (FinTech) services company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research, and technology. Its services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market. The company was founded by Ryan Smith, Chad Miller, Annette Raynor, and Mario Romano on January 30, 1946 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

