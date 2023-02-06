Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) PT Raised to $47.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of AVT opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

