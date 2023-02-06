Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avnet by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

