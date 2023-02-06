DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Barclays raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,355.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,037 shares of company stock valued at $467,667. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,677,000 after acquiring an additional 519,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after buying an additional 317,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.