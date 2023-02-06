Aviat Networks’ (AVNW) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.67.
Aviat Networks Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of AVNW opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks
About Aviat Networks
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.