Aviat Networks’ (AVNW) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of AVNW opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 395,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 76,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

