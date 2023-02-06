Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 212.53% and a negative return on equity of 244.04%.

Institutional Trading of Avinger

Avinger Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Articles

