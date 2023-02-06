Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Embraer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERJ opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

