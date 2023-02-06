Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

