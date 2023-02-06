The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $280.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The Swatch Group Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

