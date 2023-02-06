Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

SRPT stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $134.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.