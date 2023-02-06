Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $87.31

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE CHD opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Church & Dwight by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.