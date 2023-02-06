Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRNS opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

