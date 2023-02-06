Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Target Price at $82.56

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. Welltower has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

