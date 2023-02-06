PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $63.33 to $64.67 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.67 to $66.67 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

PACCAR’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.13%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,675 shares of company stock worth $11,461,275. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

