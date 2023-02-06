Oppenheimer Lowers American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target to $13.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 943,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,848.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

