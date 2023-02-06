Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Target Price at $33.33

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

