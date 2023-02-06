Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $185.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,645 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

