Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $49.27

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,016,000 after acquiring an additional 362,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,128,000 after buying an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

