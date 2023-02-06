Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ABOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ABOS opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

