Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ABOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ABOS opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

