Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $307.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $343.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.52. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $552.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 56,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 426,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000,000 after acquiring an additional 426,001 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 421,598 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,455,000 after acquiring an additional 384,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,461 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

