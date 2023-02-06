Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna downgraded Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALGT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $185.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.