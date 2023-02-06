Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

AKYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.10. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 70.53% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,711.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,238,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $387,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 974,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 141,017 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 107.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 483,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 250,258 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

