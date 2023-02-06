Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. On average, analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $17.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $134,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $202,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCPH. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

