Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.98 million.
CRNT stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
