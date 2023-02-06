Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.98 million.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

CRNT stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 72.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 69,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 277.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 118,238 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.