Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.90-$4.94 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JKHY opened at $180.70 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $164.49 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

