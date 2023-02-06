Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.96. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

