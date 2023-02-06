Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $117.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

