Omnicom Group (OMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $92.71.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.