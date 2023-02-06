Omnicom Group (OMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $91.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $92.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

