Viasat (VSAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.27. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,989,000 after purchasing an additional 452,198 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,352,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after purchasing an additional 295,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,573,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,722,000 after purchasing an additional 149,264 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 129,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

