Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Raised to $90.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Atlantic Securities from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. The company has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

