Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BSX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,438 shares of company stock worth $4,280,675 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

