Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $90.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $78.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

