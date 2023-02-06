Barclays Trims Chubb (NYSE:CB) Target Price to $255.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $258.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.33.

NYSE:CB opened at $209.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day moving average is $204.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

