Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CCS opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 986,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,853 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 535,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Recommended Stories

