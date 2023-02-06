Citigroup Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $74.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.53.

CTVA opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. Corteva has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

