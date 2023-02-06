Morgan Stanley Increases Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $145.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.45.

Clorox stock opened at $154.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 85.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

