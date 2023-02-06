Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,875.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,817.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,692.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,509.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,540.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

