Oppenheimer Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $19.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.51.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.11 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 20.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197,140 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in CNH Industrial by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.