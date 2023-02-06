Morgan Stanley Boosts CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $21.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNH Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.51.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.11 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.