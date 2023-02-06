Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $165.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.45.

Shares of CLX opened at $154.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $160.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 85.88% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,425 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

