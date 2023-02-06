CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT Raised to $21.00 at Robert W. Baird

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.51.

CNHI stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

