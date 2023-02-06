Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.