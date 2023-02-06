KeyCorp Increases Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $210.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $183.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.56. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $190.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 21.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

