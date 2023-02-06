Citigroup Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $113.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QRVO. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.88 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.