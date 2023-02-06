PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.