PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of PENN stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Insider Activity
In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
