Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.68.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
