Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Brandon Solano purchased 24,650 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.