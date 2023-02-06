Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.85.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.01. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $176.80.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

